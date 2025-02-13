Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 225.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sensible Money LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 130,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

