Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,113,000 after buying an additional 91,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,340,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,470,000 after buying an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

