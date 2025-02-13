Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,010 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIN opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0196 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

