Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,154 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 7.9 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.85. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,633.56. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $5,389,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

