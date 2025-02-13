Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 707 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

