Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,099 Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARE. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 184,565 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

