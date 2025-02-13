Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

