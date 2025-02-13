Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 106.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $39,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,750.62. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $83,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,199.25. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $244,062. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $40.31 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

