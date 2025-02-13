Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

