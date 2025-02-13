Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

