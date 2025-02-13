Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

