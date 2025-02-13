Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,552 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 671,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 201,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

