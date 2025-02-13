Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HYDB opened at $47.26 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

