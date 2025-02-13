Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 499.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 250,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

