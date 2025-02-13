Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,826,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,078,000 after buying an additional 305,648 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 504.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 302,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 252,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 25,946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,638 shares during the last quarter.

FSIG stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

