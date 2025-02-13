Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

