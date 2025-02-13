Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

