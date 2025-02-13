Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,604,000 after buying an additional 193,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after buying an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 216.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after buying an additional 138,215 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 590,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 109.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $141.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

