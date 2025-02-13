Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 127,988 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 3,098.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 127,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7,077.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,195,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.19.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

