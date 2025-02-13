Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 960,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

