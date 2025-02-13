Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.43 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

