Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $843,000 Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 589,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 358,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IOO stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

