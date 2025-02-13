Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

OTIS stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $2,723,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,041,752.81. This represents a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

