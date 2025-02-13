Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 233,942 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of EQT by 36.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

EQT Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.