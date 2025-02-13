Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

