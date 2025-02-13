Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after buying an additional 59,561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 0.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 105,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.