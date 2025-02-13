Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
UGI Stock Performance
Shares of UGI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.