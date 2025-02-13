Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of TMSL opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

