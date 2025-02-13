Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,464 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.
BSCR stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
