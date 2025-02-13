Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,532 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 682,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,121.35. The trade was a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $105.42 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

