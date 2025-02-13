Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:APO opened at $157.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

