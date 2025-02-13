Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,193 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day moving average is $306.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

