Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 822 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

