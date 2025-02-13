Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $663.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

