Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 106,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.21, for a total transaction of $25,698,995.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,348,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,209,816.61. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 260,415 shares of company stock worth $63,544,899 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $262.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $267.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

