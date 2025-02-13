Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 125.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

