Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90,250 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 553.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $4,263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.