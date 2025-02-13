Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,104 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.