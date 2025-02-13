Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

ESGU opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

