Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.48 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

