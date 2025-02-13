Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

GLDM stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

