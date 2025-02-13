Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,726 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

