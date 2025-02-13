Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

