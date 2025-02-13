Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 180,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.97.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,322 shares of company stock worth $2,562,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.