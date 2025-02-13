Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Knorr-Bremse has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

About Knorr-Bremse

See Also

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

