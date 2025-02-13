Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $583.19 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

