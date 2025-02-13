Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

LNTH stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13.

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,183,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,526,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

