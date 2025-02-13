Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $201.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

