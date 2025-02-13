Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) & Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Head to Head Analysis

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legrand and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Interactive Strength 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $9.11 billion 2.97 $1.24 billion $0.86 23.83 Interactive Strength $960,000.00 0.85 -$51.37 million ($7,629.53) 0.00

This table compares Legrand and Interactive Strength”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Legrand has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength. Interactive Strength is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Legrand and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 12.53% 15.15% 6.88% Interactive Strength -1,275.51% N/A -123.15%

Risk & Volatility

Legrand has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Interactive Strength has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Legrand beats Interactive Strength on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

