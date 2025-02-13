Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Update

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,008,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Trading Down 50.0 %

Lingerie Fighting Championships stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on the development, production, promotion, and distribution of entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, and video on demand and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

